Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.