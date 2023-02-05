Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFE. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

