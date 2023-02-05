Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($138.04) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Safran Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SAF opened at €132.40 ($143.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €111.25. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($100.39).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

