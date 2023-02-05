Saitama Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117.64 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Saitama token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $117.64 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001367 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00224635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00253476 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,451,413.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

