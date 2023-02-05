Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 0.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE TFC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,504,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,371. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
