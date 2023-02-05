Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Huntsman worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.