Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.69. 4,457,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,604. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.47 and a 200 day moving average of $196.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

