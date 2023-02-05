Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $430.34. 778,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,282. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.32 and a 200-day moving average of $415.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

