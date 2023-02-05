Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.17% of WestRock worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 108.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in WestRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in WestRock by 8.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 278.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 70,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of WestRock by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,309. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

