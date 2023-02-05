Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,963 shares of company stock valued at $34,860,477 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. 11,210,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,637,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

