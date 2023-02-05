Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 9,100 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,786,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,363,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $129.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

