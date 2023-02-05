Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,526 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $111.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,226,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,236,194. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $460.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.