Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after buying an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 949,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,194,000.

IWR stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. 1,148,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,243. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

