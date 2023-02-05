Saltmarble Price Down 9.4% This Week (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for about $9.99 or 0.00043092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $971.37 million and $916,997.96 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 10.10531842 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $917,946.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using U.S. dollars.

