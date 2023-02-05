Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.38 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $26.26 million and $9.38 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $5.77 or 0.00024885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00427986 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.43 or 0.29191967 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00423239 BTC.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

