Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.02 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $1,165.39 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,622.40 or 0.07084116 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00087392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00063310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00024456 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

