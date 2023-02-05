Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Savannah Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON SAVE opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.82. Savannah Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.90 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £342.85 million and a P/E ratio of 358.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25.
About Savannah Energy
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.