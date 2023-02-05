Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Savannah Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON SAVE opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.82. Savannah Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.90 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £342.85 million and a P/E ratio of 358.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25.

Get Savannah Energy alerts:

About Savannah Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.