Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 3.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

