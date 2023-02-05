Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,549 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.43% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $56,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.