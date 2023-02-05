Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($2.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hawaiian Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HA. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of HA stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $63,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,894.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,340 shares of company stock valued at $269,783. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Stories

