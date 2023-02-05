Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

Select Energy Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Energy Services to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

WTTR opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 82,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 94.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

