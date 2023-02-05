Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

Several analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Stories

