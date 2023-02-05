Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Position Increased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

Sendas Distribuidora Cuts Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $20.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.