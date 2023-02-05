ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 188,345 shares changing hands.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1.33.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$51.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

