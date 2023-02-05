Shelton Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

