Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

