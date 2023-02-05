Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEBGet Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

