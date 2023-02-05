Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
