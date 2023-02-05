SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 57.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 134.3% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $519.67 million and approximately $277.48 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019380 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00223395 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002787 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00170540 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,571,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,108,356 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3337425 USD and is up 21.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $186,240,204.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.