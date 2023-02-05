Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($171.74) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Metzler set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €120.80 ($131.30) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €79.90 ($86.85) and a 52-week high of €166.30 ($180.76). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

