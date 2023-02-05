Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE SKX opened at $44.68 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.83.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618 in the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.