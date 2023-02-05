Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $2,161,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,421 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

SNA stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.66. 282,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average is $226.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.25.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

