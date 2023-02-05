SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $392.00 at Barclays

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $396.00 to $392.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $347.24.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

SEDG opened at $316.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 155.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,425. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

