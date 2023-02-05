Sourceless Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $132.33 million and $8.94 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00608087 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

