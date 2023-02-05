Sourceless Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $132.33 million and approximately $7.02 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00223446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00608087 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

