SP Asset Management Acquires 98 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $178.86 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

