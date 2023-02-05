SP Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,492 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. makes up 1.0% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SP Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Organon & Co. worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 301.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 14.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,107,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 69.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 533,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 219,029 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

