SP Asset Management Grows Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 82.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 230.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $223,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TNA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.76. 9,735,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,180,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $69.69.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

