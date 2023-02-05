SP Asset Management Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,238,000 after acquiring an additional 342,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,997,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,548,000 after acquiring an additional 373,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.58 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

