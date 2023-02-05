SP Asset Management Has $5.95 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9 %

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Shares of PM opened at $102.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

