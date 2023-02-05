SP Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

PFFD stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 607,134 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

