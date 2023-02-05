Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Graco by 14.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 50.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 18.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Graco’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,317. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

