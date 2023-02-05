Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $427.56 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

