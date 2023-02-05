Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,869 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 142.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $113.80.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

