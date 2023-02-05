Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,422 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,344,000 after acquiring an additional 592,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $130.52 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day moving average of $167.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,792 shares of company stock worth $37,105,757. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

