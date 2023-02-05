Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SWAV. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.44.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

SWAV stock opened at $187.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.45.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $528,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $669,196.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,241 shares of company stock valued at $14,057,767 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

