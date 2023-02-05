Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,642 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

