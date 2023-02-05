Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,525 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

