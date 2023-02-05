Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,158 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $318,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

