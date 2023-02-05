Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 39,803 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,803 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.8% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $379.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $522.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.41. The stock has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

