Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 49,230 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,230 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

