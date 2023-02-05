Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 98,673 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,673 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after buying an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $80,481,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.00 and its 200 day moving average is $208.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

