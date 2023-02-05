Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 91,955 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.1% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 639,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $87.10 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

